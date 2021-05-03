Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXT stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several research firms have commented on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

