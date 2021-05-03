RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of RadNet worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

