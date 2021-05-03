RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.07. 2,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

