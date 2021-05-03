Rally Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $133.81 million and $3.82 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

