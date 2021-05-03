Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Rambus stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 935,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Rambus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.