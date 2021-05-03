Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.35. 76,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,601,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

