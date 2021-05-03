Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $1,712.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.