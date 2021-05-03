Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $72,196.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $72,196.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

