Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $21,352.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

