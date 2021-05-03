RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.56

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of -107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

