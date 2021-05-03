RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ:RNWK remained flat at $$2.60 on Monday. 17,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.