Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.440-3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.
O traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,129. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
