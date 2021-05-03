Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renault (RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/23/2021 – Renault had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/22/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/20/2021 – Renault had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/29/2021 – Renault had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2021 – Renault had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2021 – Renault had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RNLSY stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.97. Renault SA has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

