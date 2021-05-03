Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently:

4/28/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €166.30 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €115.70 ($136.12). The stock had a trading volume of 160,635 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €114.70 and its 200 day moving average is €118.40. LEG Immobilien SE has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

