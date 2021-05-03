Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meritage Homes (MTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) recently:

4/26/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

MTH stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 472,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,498. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Meritage Homes Co alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 40.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.