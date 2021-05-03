Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM):

4/21/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHM traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €86.70 ($102.00). The stock had a trading volume of 163,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.54.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.