Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sientra (SIEN)

4/30/2021 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

4/29/2021 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

