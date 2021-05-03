Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS: CLIGF) recently:

4/26/2021 – Clinigen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Clinigen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Clinigen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Clinigen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading hours on Monday. Clinigen Group plc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

