Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diversey (DSEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ: DSEY) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Diversey stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

