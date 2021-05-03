Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/23/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/21/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/21/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

3/17/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

