Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/27/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

4/27/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00.

4/21/2021 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

4/16/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RRR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. 1,058,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

