Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55.

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

