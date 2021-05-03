Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.08 or 1.00424544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00223705 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.