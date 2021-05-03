Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

