RedFOX Labs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $311.88 million and $2.60 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00428341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00190064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00201003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003546 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

