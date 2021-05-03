Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $519.77 million and approximately $140.31 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00080896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

