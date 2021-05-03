Refereum Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $101.67 million and approximately $87,499.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

