Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RBC traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $144.74. 345,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,820. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

