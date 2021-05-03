Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $505,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

REGN stock traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $488.65. 29,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.76 and its 200-day moving average is $505.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

