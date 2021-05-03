Ren (REN) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $999.15 million and $113.83 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

