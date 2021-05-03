Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 13,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,362,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

