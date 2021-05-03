Repay (RPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

