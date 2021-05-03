REPO (REPO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,909.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $133,909.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00277046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.77 or 0.01173115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.53 or 0.00732829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,723.45 or 1.00450159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.