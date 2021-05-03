Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.29

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.29 and last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 1961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

