Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioVie Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioVie in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Shares of BIVI opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.11% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

