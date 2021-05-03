Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.49.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.