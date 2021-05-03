Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hershey Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hershey in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.79.

The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

