Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.