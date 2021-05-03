Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

DPZ stock opened at $422.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

