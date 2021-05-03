Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

