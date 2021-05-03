Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Voestalpine (VLPNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2021 – Voestalpine had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/15/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – Voestalpine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Voestalpine AG has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

