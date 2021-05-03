Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH):

5/3/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/28/2021 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/26/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

3/17/2021 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $59.97. 513,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,046. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

