Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Busey Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BUSE stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

