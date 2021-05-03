Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.