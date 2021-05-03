Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.14 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

