Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lifestyle International (LFSYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS: LFSYY):

4/29/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company's activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. "

Lifestyle International stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

