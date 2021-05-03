Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Timken (TKR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Timken (NYSE: TKR) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – The Timken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Timken guides adjusted earnings per share to be $4.70-$5.10 in 2021 backed by improving industrial markets, new business wins and strong growth in renewable energy and marine. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 20%. Investment in the wind and solar businesses, and acquisitions to expand its product offerings will drive growth. The company's diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Timken’s efforts to enhance liquidity and reduce costs will also stoke growth. However, lingering impact of the pandemic remains a concern. Timken expects to incur higher costs related to manufacturing footprint initiatives. Higher steel and other raw materials costs will likely impact Timken's margins in the near term.”

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $85.46. 508,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,886. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

