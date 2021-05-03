Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Scout24 (G24)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

4/28/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €75.90 ($89.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €77.40 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €77.40 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scout24 stock opened at €69.14 ($81.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.54. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €58.90 ($69.29) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.