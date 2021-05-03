Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,026. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

