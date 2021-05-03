ResMed Inc. Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71.
About ResMed
